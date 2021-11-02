Mary Ellen Hoolihan, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Hoolihan, 92, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

Mary Ellen was born October 21, 1929, in Hubbard, Ohio the daughter of Andrew and Angela Campana.

She was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

She retired from AVI as a vender supplier and previously for Servomation Vending.

Mary Ellen was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

She enjoyed polka dancing and her family reunions.

She is survived by her two children James A. (Susan) Hoolihan of Columbus and Michael (Mary Ann) Hoolihan of Cortland, six grandchildren Matthew (Jen) Hoolihan, Andrew (Sophie) Hoolihan, Kathleen (Myles Oldenburg, Patrick (Casandra) Hoolihan, Mackenzie Hoolihan and Allison (Jonathan) Hays, seven great-grandchildren Paisley, James, Roma, Christopher, Alexander, Cairn and Pike and a sister-in-law Janice Hoolihan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James C. “Jimmy” Hoolihan who she married January 24, 1953, and passed away September 23, 2014, six brothers John, Al, Tom, Ralph, Jerome and George Campana and two sisters Carmel Karcher and Norma Clemente.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Mary Ellen Friday, November 5, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church 5411 Mahoning Ave. Warren, Ohio 44483, followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with the Very Rev. Michael D. Balash offiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary Ellen’s name to St. William Catholic Church 5411 Mahoning Ave. Warren, Ohio 44483.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. N.E., Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Mary Ellen Hoolihan’s family, please visit our floral store.