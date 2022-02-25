NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Birskovich, 97, of Niles passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022.

Mary was born on September 2, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Wasyl and Catherine (Luzetsky) Cap.

She was a 1942 graduate of Chaney High School.

She went on to work as an executive secretary until she retired at the age of 88. She enjoyed her career.

Besides her work, Mary was a leader in the community as she was president of many local organizations throughout the years.

Mary had a hobby of creating extravagant wedding cakes for family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and was very tech savvy for someone from her generation. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and cherished the time they spent together. She was generous to those lives she was able to touch throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary will always be remembered by her children, Marianne (Robert) James of Niles, Michael (Anne Marie) Birskovich of Warren and William Birskovich of Bemus Point, New York; grandchildren, Mary Catherine (Chad) Butcherine, Charles Borsic, Michael (Meghan) Borsic, Christopher Borsic (fiancée, Melisa Stenoff) and Robert W. James (fiancée, Mikenzie Ryan); great-grandchildren, Gilian, Christopher and Liam McMahan and Henry Borsic and stepgreat-grandchildren, Makenzie, Gabriel and Donnavan Butcherine.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Mary on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mineral Ridge, 3504 S. Main Street, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s name to St. Vincent DePaul of Warren.

