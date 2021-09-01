Mary Beth “Murph” Gelet, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beth “Murph” Gelet, 64, of Champion, passed away Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Murph was born on May 23, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of William G. III and Sally Ann (Love) Jones.

She was a 1975 graduate of Labrae High School.

Living in McConnelsville and Malta in southeast Ohio for many years, Murph was a proud stay-at-home mom. She was very active as a leader in the Girl Scouts. She was a “professional volunteer”, volunteering at her church and at local schools. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed cooking and baking, playing cards, water skiing, reading, quilting, flowers, backyard bird watching, fishing, camping, painting Christmas ornaments and Easter eggs and most importantly, watching and playing with her grandchildren. She had many fond memories building snow-sculptures with her children and grandchildren. In 2005, Murph and her family moved back to northeast Ohio, to Champion, where they became parishioners of St. William Catholic Church.

Murph will be sincerely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Murph is survived by her husband of 40 years, Daniel T. Gelet; her children, Tori (Paul) Thompson of Cortland, Katey (Tony) DellaMaggiore of Salem and Daniel M. Gelet of Mantua; seven grandchildren, Jack and Luke Thompson and Rosemary, Leo, Ruby, Lorelei and Rafael DellaMaggiore; three brothers, William G. IV (Ursula) Jones of Hawaii, Donny (Deb) Jones of Cortland and John (Karoline) Jones of Avon; two sisters, Sherry Walton of Florida and Sam Rush of Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Murph was preceded in death by her brother, K.C. Jones.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Murph on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and again on Saturday morning, September 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. William Catholic Church on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church with Rev. Michael D. Balash presiding.

To send flowers to Mary’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.