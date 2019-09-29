Mary Ann Yenchochik, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Yenchochik, 86, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 12, 1933, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Mike and Ann Krupey.

Mary Ann was a 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Copperweld Steel Corp. as an administrative assistant after 37 years.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Warren, the Church Choir, Church Kitchen Crew and the Church Outreach Program.

She enjoyed traveling and had been in every State and dozens of countries.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer R. Yenchochik whom she married July 12, 1953; three children, Debra Yenchochik of Warren, Jeffry Yenchochik of Warren and Karin (Don) Christley of Northfield, Ohio and two grandchildren, Matthew and Nina Christley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Andrew “Andy” Krupey and her sister-in-law, Betty Jane Krupey.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Memorial Service at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, and Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Kenneth Bachofsky, officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s name to at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church 2053 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Mary Ann’s family.