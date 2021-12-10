WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (Schlosser) Chovan, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Cortland Health Care.

Mary Ann was born May 16, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Steve, Jr. and Anna E. Bednar Schlosser.

She attended Youngstown Sacred Heart School and graduated in 1955 from East High School.

Mary Ann married her husband, William J. Chovan, Sr. on June 16, 1962; he passed away on March 27, 2001. Mary Ann and her husband moved from Washington, D.C. to Warren, Ohio in January 1966.

Mary Ann worked for the Youngstown Credit Bureau in Youngstown as a reporter. She retired from Macalis Giant Eagle in Warren Plaza as a cashier on January 11, 1997.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

She enjoyed playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baking, cooking and collecting coupons. She belonged to the Ladies Slovak Branch -S202.

Mary Ann is survived by two daughters, Karen L. Ronga of Streetsboro, Ohio and Deborah A. Chovan, whom she made her home; three sons, William J., Jr. (Christine) Chovan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Stephen J. (Cynthia) Chovan of Lewis Center, Ohio and Andrew M. (Paula) Chovan of McDonald, Ohio; a granddaughter, Allison Paige Chovan; stepgranddaughters, Hevynn Carson and Hannah Carson; grandsons, Brandon (Kelli) Chovan, Jacob (Kayla) Chovan, Michael W. Ronga, Mark Chovan, Nickolaus Chovan and Ian Chovan; great-grandsons, Chase McCoy Chovan, Carter Michael Chovan, William James Chovan and Levi Nail; a great-granddaughter on the way, Quinnley Olson; a brother, George Schlosser; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Herb) Mancini and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William J. Chovan, Sr.;, infant daughter, Cheryl Ann Chovan; a sister, Anna Schlosser; a brother, Steve Schlosser; a sister, Dorothy Hritz; a brother-in-law, Terrance Hritz; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Schlosser and grandparents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Mary Ann from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 and Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

