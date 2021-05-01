Mary A. McNees, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. “Angie” McNees, 72, of Warren passed away Wednesday evening, April 21, 2021 at St Joseph Hospital after an ongoing battle with liver disease.

Angie was born on September 1, 1948 in Butler Pennsylvania, the daughter of James and Annette (DiTullio) DiBiccaro.

Angie was a graduate of Butler High School and went on to work as a legal secretary for many years.

Angie loved her Elvis music, her Toyota cars and her children and grandchildren.

Angie is survived by her children, Tina (Christopher) Cook of Howland, Jason (fiancé Frances Ruble) McNees of Struthers, Brian (Missy) McNees of Cuyahoga Falls and Carrie McNees of Warren; grandchildren, Taylor, Logan and Chloe Cook and Tori and Nathan McNees; brother, James (MaryAnn) DiBiccaro of Champion and nephew, Eric (Carolyn) DiBiccaro of Indiana.

To celebrate Angie’s life, her family gathered at the United Methodist Church of Howland for a funeral service led by Pastor Matt Darrin.

Donations may be made in Angie’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation by mail, 3540 Crain Highway Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716 or online https://donate.epilepsy.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=747

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary A. “Angie” McNees, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.