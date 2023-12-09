LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin L. Tokay, 72 of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; formerly of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday November 26, 2023, in Elgin, South Carolina.

Martin was born March 30, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Julius and Stella Tokay.

After graduating from Max S. Hayes High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, served in the Vietnam War and later retired with 20 years as a Master Sergeant, aka “Top Tokay”. He then continued his work career and retired from Trumbull Correctional Institute after 20 years as a Correctional officer.

Outside of work, Marty loved spending time with his family. He was a Cleveland Sports Fan and especially loved cheering on the Cleveland Browns! He enjoyed listening to music, fishing with his grand and great-grandchildren, working on cars, landscaping and being that “Jack of all Trades”. He was always there to lend a hand in helping others, he was a hero to all!

Marty will always be loved, adored and remembered by his high school sweetheart, wife, Pamela K. Tokay (Dean) of 53 years, whom they married on January 20, 1970.

He will be sadly missed and cherished by his children, Yvonne Lepor (Shawn Brickle); Masury, Renee & James Beedle; Rock Hill, South Carolina, Geneva Caraffa (Miguel) Columbus and Martin L. Tokay II; Warren, his grandchildren, who they called “Poppaw”, will forever be in their hearts and memories, Rachael Crump (Ed); Michaela Lepor, Sabrina Bolen (Brant) Kristin Dickerson (Scott), Pamela Reyes (Joel), James Beedle, Elizabeth Beedle, Alexis Caraffa, Mercedes Caraffa and Matthew Beedle (Dominique). Marty also leaves 21 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Eileen Burns Hughes, Daniel Tokay, David Tokay and Barbara Quinones and many nieces and nephews that adored him.

Besides his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his siblings, Steven Tokay, Helen Perry and Esther Tokay.

Family and Friends may visit and pay tribute to Marty on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:55 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren where a Military Tribute with be held at 4:00 pm.

Marty will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virgina, at a later date.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Marty’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martin L Tokay, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.