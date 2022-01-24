CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin Kerns, 60, of Cortland, formerly of Boardman died Friday morning, January 14, 2022 after a long battle with cancer with his family at his side.

He was born June 20, 1961 in Trenton, New Jersey, a son of the late Frederick A. and Loretta Smith Kerns.

He was a graduate of Warren J.F.K. (class of 79) and Rollins College in Orlando Florida.

During Marty’s years in Orlando he worked as a retail manager and a buyer for various corporate coffee suppliers. Upon his return to Youngstown, he resumed his career, working for Caribou and Peete’s coffee shop in Boardman.

Marty is survived by his sisters and brothers, Mary Dubendorfer (Joe), Cecelia Pipes (Sam), Patricia Bauman (Tom), Dennis Kerns, Rosanne Keckler (Wyatt), Thomas Kerns (Angela), Joseph Kerns, Matthew Kerns (Sally) and William Kerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Loretta and a brother Laurence Kerns.

He was a dedicated and fun-loving uncle to 15 nieces and nephews and 25 great nieces and nephews. We would also like to thank The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center and Home Health for their continued care over the last 10 years.

At his request there were no services.

His interment at All Souls Cemetery will occur at a later date in a private service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Vincent DePaul or Warren J.F.K in his memory.

To send flowers to Martin’s family, please visit our floral store.