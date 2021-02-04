Martin Gerald Kinnavy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin Gerald Kinnavy, 99, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Born and raised in Chicago, he moved to Warren, Ohio, in 1966, where he and his wife, Nancy L. Kinnavy (Ferrigan), raised their family.

Martin leaves behind four grateful children, who cherished him, Daniel (Daiva) Kinnavy, Katherine Kinnavy, Martin (Patty) Kinnavy and Noreen Kinnavy; he will also be missed by his four grandchildren, Martin (Megan), Katy (Isaac), Andrew and Connor; a great-grandchild, Fiona and his sister-in-law, Joan Artinghelli.

The fond memories of him will surely include his many clever and humorous observations.

He was predeceased by Nancy, his wife of almost 62 years, whom he adored and whose loss proved the most difficult challenge of his life; he was also predeceased by his daughter, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Daiva and his six younger siblings.

Martin was a much beloved member of his church, Blessed Sacrament and his community of Warren.

Throughout his life, those who knew him came to appreciate his never-failing sense of humor, generosity and kindness. He was the quintessential gentleman, with a special fondness for babies and a kind word for the ladies.

He graduated with a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, where he also completed doctoral studies.

Early in his career with Herr-Voss Corporation, he designed what remains the international gold standard in tension levelling in the cold rolled steel and aluminum industry. During his tenure at Herr-Voss, he served as vice-president of Engineering. Even after his retirement at the age of 79, he continued working in the industry for nearly two additional decades in what was for him a “hobby” of tension levelling.

A veteran of WWII, he served as an Army officer in charge of a U.S. military hospital in Iceland. He also found an engineering solution to a problematic vibration of guns on military planes.

He travelled the world both as an expert in his profession as well as on many trips with his adventurous wife, who was the best travel companion one could hope for.

Special thanks from the bottom of the hearts of his children, to the wonderful Warren community who provided so much support in his later years as well as his cardiologist, Dr. Wahoub Hout, whose care gave him an extra 20 years of life. Martin loved and appreciated all of you deeply.

There will be a public Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren with Rev. Thomas Eisweirth presiding. Those who cannot be present for the liturgy are welcome to watch via livestream on the Blessed Sacrament Parish Catholic Community facebook page.

Those who wish can make memorial contributions to Blessed Sacrament Church at 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or to Smile Train at smiletrain.org (PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231).

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel in Warren.

