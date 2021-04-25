Martin F. Weisenborn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin F. Weisenborn, 69, of Warren passed away Friday evening, April 23, 2021 at his residence.

Martin was born on November 3, 1951 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Frederick and Matilda (Zipay) Weisenborn.

Martin graduated high school in Missouri and attended college, including a school of music. He proud served in the United States Navy as a Machinery Repairman Second Class. For his service, he was honorably discharged in 1978.

Martin worked as a toll and dye maker for Packard Electric for many years.

He attended Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania and also enjoyed attending Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Warren with his family.

Martin was an excellent musician. He played the viola and loved to share his talent. Martin was a gentle man who loved his family. His loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Martin is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Marilyn Leonetti; children, Jerry (Pam) Golub, Sharon (Marvin) Zeig, Ginger Golub and Heather Kime; many loving grandchildren and his siblings, Loretta Weisenborn, Rev. Paul (Patty) Weisenborn and Martha (Greg) Brown.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Martin from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483

There will be a Funeral Service for Martin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Brookfield Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren.

