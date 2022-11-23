WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family.

Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Anna (Mirdo) Onder.

After moving to Warren area, she graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1945 and then worked for Packard Electric for many years as a clerk. She enjoyed a well-deserved retirement in 1985.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Martha enjoyed playing cards, sewing, traveling and spending time with her family.

Martha will always be remembered by her son, David (Katherine) Bartlett; son-in-law, Carl Wiesen; grandchildren, Noreen (Zach) Geiser, Jessica (Mario) Costello, Theresa (Joe) Goodwin and Nick Wiesen; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Kate, Landon, Marissa (John) and Kelsey (Kendrick); great-great-grandson, Luke and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Bartlett; second husband, Steve Chesnak; third husband, Steve Hannishin; daughter, Paula Ann Wiesen; brothers, Peter Henry, George D., John J., Andrew P., Michael W. and Joseph H. Onder; and sisters, Marian Hollenack, Mildred I. Richardson and Betty Albert.

Martha’s family honored her with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Hillary Catholic Church in Fairlawn, Ohio and Interment at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oasis of Hope in Medina, 710 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256.

