WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jean (Maitland) Gealy, 85, from Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 14.

Martha was born November 23, 1937, in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

She was the dearly beloved wife of Paul (Ted) Gealy; loving mother of Doug (Patti) and Dave (Rachel); loving grandmother of Nicole (Nathan) Whitaker, Doug, Jr., Aubrey, Kara and Matthew; loving great-grandmother of Vivian, Sienna and Scarlet and dear sister of Janie (Maitland) Conrad.

She was a graduate of Franklin (PA) High School in 1955 where she was a cheerleader and member of A Cappella and Glee Club.

Along with raising and caring for her growing family, she worked at Joy Manufacturing and Amalie Refinery in Franklin, and Second National Bank in Warren.

She was a member of several churches, to include First Presbyterian Church (Warren), Champion Presbyterian Church and most recently North-Mar Church (Warren).

She had a large group of dear friends who loved and took care of each other. She was an avid bridge player and often met with her friends inside and outside the home for tournament play.

In short, her passion for life and genuine care for others resulted in a positive impact on every single person she met. Her love and affection knew no bounds as she was God’s angel on earth and is now spreading her wings in Heaven.

Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Paul (Ted) Gealy and her son, Doug E. Gealy.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, where a funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to North-Mar Church, your church of choice and / or Wounded Warrior Project.

