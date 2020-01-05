Martha J. Ochtyun, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Angel Martha” as mom lovingly called her, has entered Heaven to be with the Lord and all the other angels.

She was the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Ochtyun, born July 9, 1953 and passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

She had Cerebral Palsy from birth, but enjoyed a very happy life for thirty years living with the care and love of her family.

For the next thirty-six years, Martha was a resident of Addison Care Center (formerly Orange Village Care Center). Even though she was unable to communicate, she made many friends over the years and was well liked. The family is very thankful and appreciative for all the care, guidance and TLC they have shown her and the kindness they showed to family on their many frequent visits to Martha.

She is survived by her sister, Janet (Eugene) Cook; nephew, Kevin Cook of Seattle, Washington; nephew, Brian (Audrey) Cook and their children Lauren, Benjamin and Andrew of Columbiana, Ohio and nephew, Colin (Celine) Cook and their children Jeremie and Gabrielle of Paris, France.

Preceding her in death were her parents and nephew, Shawn Cook.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE in Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, with Father Simeon Sibenik officiating.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

