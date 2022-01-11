WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene T. Ronyak, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Marlene was born June 9, 1938, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Anthony and Margaret Zucco.

Marlene was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Warren St. Mary’s Middle School as the Secretary after 30 years. Then she volunteered as the secretary at St. Pius X Church. Marlene belonged to the Federal Order of Eagles in Niles and numerous card clubs. She was a member of St. Pius X and St. John Paul II Parish in Warren. She enjoyed spending time at her cottage on Lake Erie, reading books and spending time with her grandchildren.

Marlene is survived by her husband Robert W. Ronyak whom she married June 28, 1958, two sons Robert A. (Michele) Ronyak of Champion and Michael (Terry) Ronyak of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter Kristen Ronyak of Warren, a daughter-in-law Christine Ronyak of Niles, seven grandchildren Michael (Shannon) Haring, Kara (Nick) and Kali (Brock) Ronyak, Tipton Davis, Greg (Amanda) Ronyak, Clarice (Brian) Songer and Dana Ronyak and six great grandchildren Gabby, Wyatt, Carson, Kayden, Kylie and Autumn

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Steven W. Ronyak, a brother Anthony Zucco Jr. and a grandson Bradley J. Ronyak.

Burial was in all Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your choice of Church in memory of Marlene.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Ronyak family.

To send flowers to Marlene’s family, please visit our floral store.