LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene M. Dragash, 61, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, surrounded by her loved ones.

Mimi was born in Warren, on June 18, 1960, to the late Lou E. and Josephine E. Marx of Leavittsburg and had been a Warren resident most of her life.

Mimi had attended both St. James Church and St. Mary’s Church and was a 1978 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Warren. During high school, Mimi was a bookkeeper for her father’s construction business. After high school, Mimi attended Kent State University and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology.

After college, Mimi was employed for five years with the Ohio Unemployment/Employment Offices in Warren. During her pregnancy with her first child, Dana, Mimi decided to leave the work force and become a full-time mother. Two years later, Mimi then gave birth to her second child, Robert. By the time both of her children reached elementary school age, Mimi then was employed for 16 years with the LaBrae School District as a cook in order to be close to her children. After resigning from LaBrae Schools, Mimi began preparing herself for her most exciting job as “Grandma Mimi” to her first grandchild, Easton Alexander Bayne.

Throughout Mimi’s life she enjoyed babysitting, backgammon, reading (especially Stephen King), listening to the music of David Bowie, Kenny Loggins, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and Genesis, playing games on the computer, solving word seek puzzles and watching “Little House on the Prairie” and “The Waltons”. But what Mimi was most compassionate about was her family and cooking. She was the “Top Chef” when it came to dinner time every day for her family and holidays for her extended family.

In addition to her parents, Mimi was preceded in death by her sister, Michele Bonini of Midlothian, Virginia.

Mimi is survived by her husband, Nick Dragash of Leavittsburg; her daughter, Dana (Clemon) Bayne of Warren; her son, Capt. Robert Dragash of Fayetteville; her sister, Mary Lou (Samuel) Yannucci of Stow; her brother-in-law, Richard Bonini of Midlothian, Virginia; her brother-in-law, Terry Dragash of Laurelville; her mother and father-in-law, Marlene and Nick Dragash of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her nephews, Eric and Adam Bonini, Vincent and Nicholas Yannucci and her grandson, Easton Alexander Bayne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mimi to the American Stroke Association.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the First Community Church in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

All are welcome to attend Mimi’s “Celebration of Life” luncheon immediately following the service in the First Community Church cafeteria.

To send flowers to Marlene’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.