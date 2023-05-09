WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Robinson, 74, of Warren passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Mark was born on November 21, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the son of George and Martha (Boominschine) Robinson.

Mark was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Following high school, Mark pursued a career in Major League Baseball. He made it as far as trying out of the Cleveland Indians, competing against the likes of Thurman Munson. The Indians passed on Mark and he was instead drafted into the United States Army in 1969. Mark served during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Medal and The Purple Heart. He was honorable discharged for his service.

Upon his return home, Mark had an extensive career, working for the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier in Trumbull County, retiring in 2008.

Besides his work, Mark was a die-hard New York Yankees fan and enjoyed golfing. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his friends and family. He will be deeply missed.

Mark will always be remembered by his wife of 15 years, Sandi (Leach) Robinson of Warren; children, Alison (Brad) Davis of Warren and Shane Robinson of Champion; grandchildren, Tyler (Nikki) Davis and Riley and Hunter Robinson; great grandchildren, Landon, Logan and Luca Davis and his beloved dog, “Cano,” named after former Yankee 2nd baseman, Robinson Cano.

Besides his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly Robinson.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Mark for memorial calling hours on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

Mark will be honored with Military Honors on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12 Noon.

