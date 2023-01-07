WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Renn, 63, of Warren passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at Winsdor House of Champion.

Mark was born on January 18, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Paul and Helen (Mamayek) Renn and was a lifelong area resident.

At the age of 17, while attending Lakeview High School, Mark was in a car accident that caused him to live in a nursing home for the last 40 years.

He was very happy at his home at Windsor House. Mark enjoyed car rides and being with his family. He was meticulous and very frugal. Mark will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Mark will be dearly missed by his brothers, Robert (Marisa) Renn of Warren and Joseph (Ann) Renn of Warren and nieces and nephews, Brian Renn, Sandee Adkins-Coss, Eric Shockey, Meghan Miller and Jennifer Robinson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda Robinson.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Mark on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A funeral service will follow on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be in Mark’s name to Warren Salvation Army, 270 franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44483 or Legacy Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 3643, Youngstown, OH 44513.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.