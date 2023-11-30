WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Diane (Webb) Abruzzi, 82, peacefully and quietly passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Marilyn was born in Warren on June 27, 1941, the daughter of Wilbur and Edith Webb.

She graduated from Howland High School.

Marilyn worked as an office manager for Dermatologist Dr. Alva Guiducci.

On August 3, 1963, she married Robert Abruzzi at Saint James Catholic Church in Warren, Ohio. She then joined her husband at Michigan State University where she worked as a research assistant to Dr. Robert McIntosh, a renowned tourism expert.

Marilyn and Robert attended St. John Catholic Church located at Michigan State.

Marilyn and Robert then returned to Warren, where Marilyn worked holidays at the family’s restaurant, the then Abruzzi’s Café 422. However, her true devotion was raising her children, being a loving grandmother, decorating and especially enjoying summers at Geneva-on-Lake with her entire family. Her family was her greatest joy. She will be remembered for her kindness, her caring and her creativity.

Marilyn will be dearly missed by her husband, Robert Abruzzi; her son, Brian (Hally) Abruzzi of Warren; her daughter, Marlene (Warren) Orloff of Worthington, Ohio and her grandchildren, Julia and Dean Orloff and Sabrina Abruzzi.

Marilyn is survived by numerous and cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. She grew up with a special aunt, Elaine Marx Shields, who was like a sister to her.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Doug Webb and infant sister, Cynthia Webb.

The Abruzzi family will receive family and friends on Monday evening, December 4, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Funeral Home on 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Additional calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish– St. James Church, 2532 Burton St. SE., Warren, Ohio 44484, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

A Funeral Mass will follow on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., at St. James Church with the Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made to the St. James Restoration Fund, 2532 Burton St. S.E., Warren, Ohio 44484, or to a favorite charity.

