WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marika Helen Veneris, 96, of Warren passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 19, 1924 in Egypt, the daughter of Sarandos and Evageline Petalas.

She came to Warren in 1956.

Marika was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren. She also was a member of St. Demetrios Philoptochos Society and had been past president several times.

She enjoyed cooking, working with flowers.

Marika will be missed by her children, Malvina Malkou and Peter (Patty) Veneris, both of Warren and two grandchildren, Emmanuel Koupiaris and Gabriel Veneris, both of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Vasiolios Malkos; her second husband, George Veneris; three brothers and six sisters.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Marika Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demeterios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

A service will Follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Veneris’ family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marika’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High Street Warren, OH 44481.

