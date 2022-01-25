BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marika Evdokia Zervos Sarkos passed away as the snow gently fell at her home on Sunday, January 23, 2022 surrounded by her family and embraced in love.

Marika’s life was defined by her uncommon strength and dedication to family. There was no sacrifice she failed to make for those she loved, even in her final days.

Born on April 27, 1931, Marika was the third child of Dr. Michael and Chrysso Zervos of Youngstown, Ohio. Her parents were Greek immigrants from the islands of Kalymnos and Kastellorizo. Her father taught Marika and her siblings to be grateful for the blessings found in America while also cherishing their Greek island roots.

Raised during WWII, Marika began working at age 15 to help her family during difficult economic times. She stayed close to home and attended Youngstown State University in order to help with the care of her beloved sister, Evangeline, who had been stricken with an advanced form of multiple sclerosis. After graduation, Marika became an elementary school teacher and taught at schools in Lake Milton and Youngstown.

In 1964, her life changed dramatically when she fell in love and married U.S. Air Force Captain Dr. Lewis (Elias) Sarkos. Marika set out to create a life together with Lou while never forgetting her extended family and those who needed her. Hand in hand, Marika and Lou raised and educated five children (two doctors, two lawyers and a school teacher) teaching them to work hard, strive for truth and excellence and never forget their Orthodox faith and Greek heritage. Over the years, Marika and Lou built a lovely home in the woods of Vienna, built a professional office building, ran a successful medical practice and became active participants in their local church community of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, Ohio. Blessed with a beautiful voice, Marika joyfully sang for many years in her church choir and was a proud member of her parish’s Philoptochos Society, a ministry which provides charitable work to those in need.

But Marika’s first priority was always family. Free time was generally spent visiting and/or caring for family, friends and neighbors. For over 50 years, no matter how tired she was, Marika opened her home for every holiday (Pascha, Thanksgiving and Christmas at a minimum) and prepared delicious, home-cooked meals and Greek pastries for 30-40 people to ensure her extended family and friends stayed close and could gather together to celebrate life and family.

Preceded in death by her beloved parents and siblings, Dr. Skevos Zervos and Evangeline Zervos Boulis, Marika is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Lou. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy in all her children by birth and marriage, Chrysso and Michael Sarris of Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Sophia Sarkos and Dr. Robert Barnes of Chicago, Illinois, Rebecca Sarkos of Warren, Ohio, Dr. Peter and Michele Ann Sarkos of Warren, Ohio and Michele Sarkos and John Mondlak of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as the grandchildren she adored, Zoë Marika (19) and Stephanos (19) Sarris, Elias (16), Athanasios (15) and Ariana (11) Mondlak and Ava (8) and Elise (6) Sarkos and newest arrival great-granddaughter, Yvonne (3 months) O’Connell.

Throughout her life, Marika was a stalwart for her family. No matter how tumultuous the storm–through every life challenge and illness of her children, her spouse, her parents and even in the final days of her own difficult illness–Marika remained unflappable and true. Her life enriched the lives of so many…and she will always remain a pillar of strength, resilience and love in the hearts of her family and friends. May her memory be eternal!

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Funeral Home, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio with a Trisagion Service at 5:45 p.m. and again on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481 where there will be a brief opportunity to pay respects from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding. Masks are respectfully requested at both the funeral home and in church.

The family will hold a celebration of life event in the spring/summer. Also, for those unable to attend the services, a livestream will be available on the St. Demetrios Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/saintdemetrioswarren.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

To share a memory or send a condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at https://www.peterrossiandsonfh.com.

To send flowers to Marika’s family, please visit our floral store.