CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marietta L. Manley, 81, formerly of Youngstown passed away Friday morning, April 22, 2022 at Windsor House in Champion.

Marietta was born on March 5, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis and Edith (Navarro) Nicoletti.

She grew up on Youngstown’s south side, where she and her family attended St. Dominic’s Catholic Church.

Marietta was a 1958 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University in 1962.

Marietta had an extensive career as an educator. She began teaching health and physical education at Hillman Junior High School in Youngstown and dedicated many years to Youngstown’s inner-city schools. Marietta was also a substitute teacher for the Austintown schools and the owner and operator of A-1 Driving School in Austintown for 30 years.

Outside the classroom, Marietta was a sports enthusiast and coached for many years. She coached basketball for Frank Ohl and St. Christine’s elementary schools and softball for the Austintown Little League. Softball held a special place for Marietta and she was proud to cheer on her daughter and granddaughter as they excelled in the sport. She was also a football fan, cheering on the Cleveland Browns and never missing her grandson’s college games.

Besides sports, Marietta loved playing cards and going to casinos but most of all she cherished time spent with family. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Marietta will always be remembered by her children, Fred (Janice) Manley of New Hampshire, Michael (Jill) Manley of Medina and Maria Manley-Dutton (husband, David) of Bristolville; grandchildren, Freddie (Tracey) Manley, Kaitlyn, Michael, Jessica and Nicholas Manley and David (Mandy) Dutton and Dominic and Madilyn Dutton and great-grandchildren, Declan, Collin and Lizzy.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Marietta on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Jerek presiding.

Entombment will take place at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Sincere thanks goes to the staff of Windsor House in Champion for the love and support shown to Marietta.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Marietta’s love of softball, contributions may be made to “Stay In Softball,” 464 Falls Road, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022, which provides softball equipment and support to inner city or underprivileged girls.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

