Marie V. Lachowski, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie V. Lachowski, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Trumbull Reginal Medical Center.

She was born October 28, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Viola Marbell. Marie came to Warren in 1982.

She enjoyed going to casinos, was an avid sports fan, especially watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and was an animal lover.

Marie was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Wittik of Howland and two sisters Hattie Harmon of Prospect, Pennsylvania and Loretta McIntyre of Granger, Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Andrew Wittik; second husband, Stanley Lachowski; a son, Andrew “AJ” Wittik and two brothers, Arthur Marbell and Daniel Marbell, Jr.

A memorial service will be Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the six-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone.

Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Marie’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marie V. Lachowski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.