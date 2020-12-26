Marianne Bowden West, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Bowden West, 94, of Warren, Ohio, died Saturday, December 19, 2020.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, on April 12, 1926, the eldest daughter of James J. Bowden and Florence Jackson Bowden.

Marianne attended St. Mary’s School in Warren and graduated from Villa Maria High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics from Kent State University.

Her husband Kenneth W. West, whom she married on August 23, 1952, predeceased her on October 8, 2003.

She and Ken lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Canfield, Ohio and Jupiter, Florida. In recent years, she returned to Warren in order to be closer to family.

As a home economist, Marianne worked for Ohio Edison, East Ohio Gas and Michigan Consolidated in Grand Rapids. While working at Michigan Consolidated, she originated her famous “Glazed Strawberry Pie” recipe that was featured in the Grand Rapids Press.

She was a tremendous cook, who loved an occasional Pinot Grigio and a good piece of buttered toast.

Marianne and Ken enjoyed traveling, especially golf vacations with friends. She was an enthusiastic golfer and was lucky enough to have played Augusta National-Twice! Her luckiest golf moment, however, was a Hole-In-One at her home course in Florida.

She was an active community volunteer, serving with Butterworth Hospital, Jr. Newman, Canfield Garden Club and The 200 Club.

Marianne was also an accomplished knitter and started two chapters of “Stitch and B***h!” An avid reader and engaging conversationalist, there wasn’t a friend that she couldn’t make or keep.

Of course, “Gigi’s” most treasured conversations were those with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved sharing their stories and accomplishments. She deeply loved and was proud of each one of them.

Marianne is survived by her daughter, Rebecca West Natale DDS (John Haas); a son, William J. West (Kathy), both of Warren; grandchildren, Matthew Natale (Natasha), Lauren Herbert (Dustin), Jennifer Broadbent (Tim), John Natale (Meagan) and great-grandchildren, Sophie, Thomas, Genevieve, Henry, Phaelan and Madigan. Also surviving are her sisters, Patricia Adkins (Chuck), Ruth Merriman and a brother, Ted W. Bowden.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; a son, Robert Kenneth; her parents; brothers, James Bowden, John Bowden, Mike Bowden and son-in-law, Thomas V. Natale.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Amy, Melinda, Jill, Becky, Sharon and Sandi. They would also like to thank Ohio Living Hospice. Marianne was blessed to have such angels.

Donations can be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406 or to John F. Kennedy High School, 2550 Central Parkway SE, Warren, OH 44484.

A Mass of Christian burial, with Father Christopher Cicero, was celebrated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marianne Bowden West, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.