Maria Pahoulis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Pahoulis, 86, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Maria was born November 9, 1934 in Fotolivos, Greece, the daughter of Michael and Eugenia Stergiou.

Maria came to the U.S.A. in 1953 to New Castle, Pennsylvania moving to Youngstown in 1975 then moving to Warren in 1999.

She was the co-owner and operator with her husband of the Coney Island Restaurant in Youngstown for 20 years.

Maria was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and previously a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Castle, Pennsylvania and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Youngstown. She was also a member of the Pan Macedonian Club.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and baking.

Maria is survived by her two children, George (Maria) Pahoulis of Howland and James (Mary) Pahoulis of Painesville; four grandchildren, Vasili Pahoulis, Emanuel (Tara) Pahoulis, Panayiota (Pete Sankey Fiancé) Pahoulis and Maritza Pahoulis; a great-grandchild, Mia; a brother, Anthony (Stamatia) Stergiou of Maywood, New Jersey and a sister, Stamatia Gaidatzis of Fotolivos, Greece.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vasilios “Bill” Pahoulis, whom she married January 23, 1955 and passed away March 13, 2012 and a sister, Fotini Kolias.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

A service will be Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Those attending the calling hours and service must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maria’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

