Maria Lucia “Mary” Lucarelli, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Lucia “Mary” Lucarelli, 90, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, November 9, 2019.

Maria will always be remembered for her love of family.

She was born August 20, 1929, in Gissi, Abruzzo, Provincia di Chieti, Italy, the daughter of Gioacchino and Concetta (Esposito) Castorio and came to the United States in September 1951, settling in the Warren area.

Maria was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always supporting them throughout their lives. She was a loyal friend to everyone. Being trained in Italy, Maria was a master seamstress and tailor.

Maria is a current member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and was a former member of St. Pius X Church, where she was instrumental in the formation of there Altar and Rosary Society, the 50 Plus Club, the Widow’s Support Group, the Craft Ladies Group and the Quilting Club. She was a hands-on volunteer on many levels, as a trip coordinator for the church bus trips to casinos, the church’s annual festival, garage sales and card clubs, along with making vestments and altar coverings for the church.

Maria was also a member of Scope of Trumbull County, Shaklee and two card clubs, where she had many great friends. Maria took an active role with the Knights of Columbus Council 4484 Woman’s Auxiliary, being the proud wife of the former Grand Knight Nicola Lucarelli.

Maria had many passions throughout her life. She loved baking, cooking, canning, gardening, playing cards, doing volunteer work and helping others in any way she could. Maria also enjoyed traveling with her family and to visit her family in Italy and throughout the United States. She was an expert at knitting, quilting and crocheting, which she would give her beautiful creations as gifts to family and friends which brought so much joy in her life.

Her husband Nicola Lucarelli, whom she married June 1948, died September 2, 1981.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her beloved children, Angelo J. (Ginny) Lucarelli of Howland, Rosanna L. (Dan) Montecalvo and Franco A. (Joanne) Lucarelli, both of Warren; six grandchildren, Nino (Stacy) Lucarelli, Angela Kovach, Gia (Matthew) Gustovich, Michelle Montecalvo, Nico Lucarelli and Gina Lucarelli; six great-grandchildren, Makaela, Dominic, Keegan, Sylvia, Vinny, Luca and two brothers, Antonio (Carmella) Castorio of Spain and Franco Castorio of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Warren, with Father Thomas Eisweirth, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maria’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

On behalf of Maria’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Gillette Nursing Home and Harbor Light Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Maria and them throughout this difficult time.

