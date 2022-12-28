WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret R. O’Brien, 94, passed away December 25, 2022 at her home.

Margaret was born May 6, 1928 in Yonkers, New York. The daughter of Joseph and Margaret O’Brien Rich.

Margaret attended Yonkers Schools and graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1948 as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Shortly after graduating from nursing school, she saw a sign in the window that stated “Uncle Sam Wants You” and enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army, Margaret was assigned to the Army hospital at West Point.

Later she requested overseas duty. She left from the West Coast for Osaka, Japan where she was assigned to the Army hospital, aiding with frost bitten soldiers returning from the Korean War. She later earned the rank of Sergeant while continuing to work at the hospital.

While in Osaka, her good friend set her up on a blind date with a Marine from Warren, Ohio, who later became her husband, Francis O’Brien. They married May 18, 1952 in Osaka.

Later in 1952, Margaret was honorably discharged and moved to Warren to start a new life with her husband. Knowing only three people, her mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law , she quickly became friends with many.

As she began to raise her family in Warren, she joined church, school and volunteer organizations.

While meeting people in various organizations, her interest in politics was ignited. She was first elected as Precinct Committee Person in the 1960s; a position she held for over 50 years.

At the urging of the democrat party, she ran for Warren City Council. Although unsuccessful, she persevered and ultimately was elected the first Councilwoman in the history of the city of Warren. Later she was elected city-wide at Council at Large. Margaret was elected Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, a position she held for 16 years.

Over the years, many people sat down in her dining room to discuss their candidacy for public office. Her counsel was valuable and usually the results were successful. She served with dozens of city and county officeholders over the years and was later an unpaid consultant for several candidates in her retirement.

Her involvement in the community included lifelong member of St. Mary Altar and Rosary, past board member of March of Dimes, board member of Family Services, American Business Professional Women’s Club, Federated Women’s Club, Trumbull County Democrat Women’s Club, Jefferson Democrat Club, Trumbull County Trustees Association, Charter member of the Warren City Democrats, a Member of The American Legion for over 50 years as well as Warren Harding Panther Mom.

Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She often attended her grandchildren’s sporting events whether they were wrestling, football, cross country or baseball games.

Her passion for the Cleveland Indians was unmatched, attending games at Jacobs Field or Yankee Stadium.

She is survived by her children, Colleen (Edward) Stiegelmar, Michael, Patrick (Kathleen) Terry, Frank (Lori) O’Brien, Margaret (Robert) March and Kathleen (Allan) Seifert. Her grandchildren, Sarah (Tim) Wolf, Michael (Kelsea) O’Brien, Kristen (Dave) Budy, Dominic O’Brien, Sean (Lauren) O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, Caroline, Terra and Terry O’Brien, Alyse March, Natalie (Jon) Bragger, Brendan (Michelle Termine), Daniel (Briana) Dillon O’Brien, Allan and John (Katherine) Seifert, sister-in-law Georgia O’Brien, and many nieces and nephews. Great grandchildren: Olivia, Michael, Mila, Roman, Rocco, Enzo, Hudson, Samuel, Harper, Fox and Viggo.

Proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Francis of 55 years, twin brothers Joseph and Patrick and brothers John and Joe; Sisters Caroline Ragone , Anna Marie DePoto and Brother in- law John Bernard O’Brien.

Thank you to our dear friend, Fran Spain, for the continued love and support over the years.

A special thank you to Margaret’s wonderful caregivers: Linda, Judy, Patty, Kim and Jaime, as well as the professionalism displayed by Transitions Health Hospice.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Margaret 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, and Tuesday, January 3, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd NE Warren, Ohio 44483. A mass of Christian burial will take place 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 3 at St Mary and St Joseph Church, 232 Seneca Ave NE Warren, Ohio. Burial will be at St Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to John F. Kennedy High School Warren, Ohio.

