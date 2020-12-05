Margaret “Peg” Szabo, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Szabo, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born October 23, 1940, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of William G. III and Sarah C. Jones.

She was a 1958 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and attended beauty school.

Peg had worked at various shops in the area. She was creative and enjoyed making crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Szabo, whom she married on October 23, 1960; three children, Sara Woolfenden of Cortland, Susan Hipkins of Brookfield and Joseph W. (Tiffany) Szabo of Warren; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William and Robert Jones and a sister, Patricia Zigmont.

A private family calling hours and service were held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Burial was in Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Margaret’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret “Peg” Szabo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.