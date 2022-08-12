WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Scott, 87, of Warren passed away Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born on July 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Lucy (DeLeo) Pernice.

Margaret was a 1953 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Warren.

She went on to work for many local companies, including Underwood Towing, Champion Lumber, Trumbull County 4-H Cooperative Extension Office, Montgomery Wards and then Sears.

Margaret enjoyed cooking, painting, flea marketing, playing video games and reading. She was especially fond of the Harry Potter series.

Margaret was blessed with a large family who loved her very much. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret will always be remembered by her husband of 67 years, Corbett Scott; children, Pamela Karousis, Michael Scott, Linda Bryan (Roger Van Gilder) and Timothy Scott; grandchildren, Nicholas Karousis, Jennifer Bryan, Peter J. (Amelia) Karousis, Jeffery Lamosek, Megan Lamosek, John Clemente, Joseph Clemente, Amber Dortch and John Michael Scott; nine loving great-grandchildren; a brother, Tony (Elena) Pernice and her faithful Rottweiler service dog, JuiceBox.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Lamosek; sister, Judy Meek and a brother, Frank “Bud” Pernice.

Margaret’s family will honor her with a celebration of life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Please RSVP to PeggyScottMemorial@yahoo.com

Professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.