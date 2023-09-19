CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” L. Poponak, 95, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Mercy Health due to complications of pneumonia. P

eg was born December 22, 1927, in Ehrenfeld, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Donaghy) Burns.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Charles “Curly” M. Poponak, who died December 22, 2001; three brothers, William, Thomas and John “Jack” Burns and sister, Agnes “Honey” Novak.

She is survived by brothers, Robert “Ned” of South Fork, Pennsylvania and James Burns of Olmstead Falls, Ohio. She is also survived by her three children, Timothy Poponak of Warren, Patricia (William) Johnson of Burton and Charles (Catherine) Poponak of Warren; grandchildren, Timothy (Jennifer) Poponak, Jr., Meghan (Paul) Fazio and Zachary Johnson, Erin (Jason) Lee and Jonathan (Amber) Poponak and great-grandchildren, Ian (fiancée, Veronica) Kale, Kyle and Bradyn Poponak, Collin and Cecelia Lee, Audrey and Oliver Poponak.

After graduating from South Fork High School in 1945, Peg attended beauty school.

She started an in-home beauty shop at age 19 which she operated until 1953.

Steeped with resiliency of their coal region and their Catholic faith, Peg and Curly moved with their first child from Ehrenfeld, Pennsylvania to Warren, Ohio in 1954.

Peg worked for W. T. Grants as an associate and was promoted to Operations Manager. Now a busy mother of three, she worked hard at being a fair and efficient manager but also relished the opportunity to relax and enjoy a good Halloween party. When W. T. Grants closed, she started a new career with Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority in 1976. Due to her strong organizational skills, she was quickly promoted to Manager of the Section 8 Program and eventually was promoted to the Housing Services Administrator. Peg enjoyed helping people be placed in a clean apartment or house along with the many programs that she organized for the Housing Authority community families. Peg eventually retired in 1994.

During her own leisure time, Peg particularly enjoyed packing up the family and boating in Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. Peg and Curly enjoyed a wonderful trip to Hawaii.

Curly eventually died in 2001 and Peg ultimately found solace and thrived in St. Williams’ Parish life. Peg understood well the art of friendship. She gave countless volunteer hours for a myriad of church activities. She continued in her everlasting daily Mass with the church ladies, NAIM Club, the Women’s Guild and the Golden Agers.

She was kept young by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When asked her secret at managing her own home at 95, she’d get a twinkle in her eye, “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups!”

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023 at St. William Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., the Rev. Ryan Furlong, officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be in Margaret’s name to St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren.

