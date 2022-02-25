WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ilene Martin Venetta, 91, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Jupiter, Florida.

She was born December 27, 1930, in Verona Pennsylvania, the daughter of Catherine Sherlock and Anthony Martin, later moving to Warren, Ohio.

Margaret attended Warren G. Harding High School where she met her husband, Henry J. Venetta and they married May 26, 1951. Margaret and Henry resided in the Warren/Howland area until they eventually moved to Jupiter, Florida in 2013.

Margaret was a talented artist in various media, including painting with watercolor, painting on China, pencil sketching, as well as embroidery and crocheting. Her interests included gardening, reading and playing card games with friends and family. Most of all she enjoyed raising her five children and caring for her family.

Her survivors include three children, Margaret Rose (Rick) Venetta Gabler-Brown, Michele E. (Robert) Venetta VerMurlen and Jon A. (Dianne) Venetta; 12 grandchildren, Katie (Shawn, Sr.) Venetta Hamrick, Becky Venetta Lough, Abby (Chris) Venetta Cyphert, Anton, Valerie, Hank Venetta, Benjamin (Felisha) Gabler, Orazio Marinelli, Maggie (Justin) Marinelli Troy, Catherine Marinelli, Ryan and Nicholas Venetta; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Venetta; two sons, Henry L. and Michael J. Venetta; three brothers, Anthony “Tony”, John, Joe and Frank “Sonny”; two sisters, Mary (May) Martin Plaisted and Anna (Annie) Martin Rowland and her parents.

A memorial committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, in Hillside Cemetery in Cortland. The family invites you to join them for a celebration of Margaret’s life 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Enzo’s Restaurant, Elm Road, Warren, Ohio.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

