Margaret Ann “Peg” Brock, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio – Margaret Ann “Peg” Brock, 90, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in Howland.

She was born September 11, 1931 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ruth and Eugene Stubler.

She was a 1949 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She graduated as a registered nurse from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in 1952.

Peg worked as a registered nurse at Northside Hospital, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and later at Hillside Hospital in Warren.

Peg married Dr. Ralph E. Brock in 1958 and they made their home in Howland.

Peg loved her dogs and her children. She was an avid gardener, avid golfer, loved swimming and was a wonderful quilter. She also did custom crafting of miniature dollhouses for her grandchildren.

Peg is survived by her five children, Karen Brock of Pasadena, California, Kathy (Pat) Mascio of Twinsburg, David (Karyn) Brock of Conyers, Georgia, Kim (Rob) Gridley of Madison, Ohio, Bill Brock of Cleveland, Ohio and honorary daughter, Karen Protiva; nine grandchildren, Logan Thomas, Cassandra Brock, Matthew Brock, Emma Brock, Jessica Tamburro, Joe Mascio, John (Iris) Mascio, Dylan Gridley and Kalyn Gridley and seven great-grandchildren, Tegan, Evelynn, Leah, Isaac, Elli, Ava and Nola.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Bruce E. Brock; sister, Patricia Malinich and brothers, Gene Stubler, Bill Stubler, Tom Stubler and Joe Stubler.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Father Cicero officiating

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna.

