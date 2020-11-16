Margaret A. Sullivan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Sullivan, 90, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born April 4, 1930, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of James F. and Margaret E. Lavelle.

Margaret was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and a 1951 graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing.

She was a member of the St. Pius X Church.

Margaret retired in 1983 from Dr. Vlad’s medical office after 25 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, crafts, reading, sports and traveling; especially to Long Island, New York in her earlier years.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Sullivan, whom she married November 27, 1952 on Thanksgiving Day in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri; nine nieces and nephews, Nancy Lavelle, Beth Broeren, Ron Kennedy, Bonnie Lavelle, Don (Barbara) Kennedy, Kevin (Lisa) Lavelle, Michael (Maureen) Lavelle, Jeffrey (Kristin) Kennedy and Karen Lavelle Saber and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James E. Lavelle and niece, Amy Lavelle.

The family, funeral home and chapel will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask.

Family and friends may call Thursday, November 19, 2020 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, Msgr. Gerald Calovini officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family will have a luncheon with family and close friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions go to the St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

