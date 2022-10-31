WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia M. Rowe, 83, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.

Born April 9, 1939, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ethel Brown Fennick. A resident of Ohio since 1940, she moved to Cortland in 1954 and then to Warren in 2001.

Marcia graduated from Cortland High School in 1957.

She worked at Ohio Lamp division of General Electric for eight years. She was a Supervisor in the Textiles Department at Goodwill Industries in Youngstown for 17 years, retiring in July 2002.

A member of St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland Marcia enjoyed baking, reading, shopping, bus trips and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She cooked fabulous meals for her family and entertained them in song and dance. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Red Hat Club of Howland Scope. She also was an avid season ticket holder for Warren Civic Music and Trumbull Town Hall.

On September 24, 1960, Marcia married Fay G. Rowe, her loving husband who survives. She is also survived by two devoted daughters, Kimberly (Ken) Teeters of Zionsville, Indiana and Tracy (Tom) Walker of Nazareth, Pennsylvania and by four loving grandchildren, Kara Teeters and Nicholas, Andrew and Matthew Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Marcia Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, and Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Roberts Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Carl Kish presiding.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland.

