CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marc C. Van Horn, Marietta, Georgia, aged 43, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 21, 2023. He was a loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Marc was born on November 21, 1979 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the beloved son of Charles and Barbara (Stull) Van Horn.

His family later moved to Cortland, Ohio in 1989, where he spent his formative years developing lasting friends and relationships.

He attended Lakeview High School where he enjoyed playing football, basketball and track. He attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, receiving a BS degree in Finance and was a brother in the Delta Upsilon fraternity. Later he obtained an MBA from University of Pittsburgh.

During his career he worked in senior level finance positions for PNC Corp, GE Capital and Citizens Bank. Throughout his career, he was known for his hard work, loyalty, dedication and passion for helping his co-workers and serving his clients.

But more than anything, Marc was a devoted father. He loved spending time with his children, sharing stories, playing games and watching their favorite TV show, Murdaugh Mysteries. He was always there to offer guidance, support and encouragement, no matter what challenges they faced.

In his free time, Marc enjoyed family vacations, golfing, running marathons, hiking, corn hole league, cross-fit strength training, listening to his favorite music, Metallica and spending time with new and old friends. He was always thoughtful of others and eager to share his knowledge and enthusiasm.

He was a long-time member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland and an active member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia.

He gave back to his community, volunteering for various causes and organizations.

Marc is survived by his parents; loving wife, Erin (Adair) and children, Brady (13) and Caroline (10); sister, Lori (Long) and brother-in-law, Justin, of Westerville, Ohio; father- and mother-in-law, Mark and Linda Adair, of Howland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Megan Adair and fiancé, William Moenart, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; loving nieces, Izzy and Brooke (Long) and Madelyn (Moenart); as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. An avid animal lover, he also leaves behind his faithful Golden Retriever, Ada.

His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Van Horn and Herbert and Margaret Stull.

Visitation will be held for family, relatives and friends at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio on Thursday, July 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 28 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, Ohio, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer Association. Please click on the following link to be directed to their web page.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marc Van Horn, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.