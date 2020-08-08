Madeline Teresa Gisewhite, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline Teresa Gisewhite, 90, of Cortland, passed away August 2, 2020 at home after her fourth bout with cancer, with her loving family by her side.

Madeline was born February 3, 1930 in Meadville, the son of Joseph Damico and Margaret Bernice Kinney. Madeline was the fourth of ten children.

She graduated from Meadville High School in 1948 where she played volleyball, was in the Tri-dette club and the Mead High Service club.

Madeline worked for the American Viscoes Company in Meadville until she married her husband Earl on June 9, 1951. Madeline knew she wanted to marry Earl when she saw him walking down the street one day when she was 12 years old and said to herself, “I’m going to marry that guy someday.” She waited until she was 21 and Earl returned from WWII. He never had a chance. She was married to the love of her life for 64 years.

She was a home maker and loving mother to her children. In 1968 the family moved to Cortland. Madeline was known for Italian cooking and cooked for several establishments after she raised her family. Madeline was immensely proud of both her Italian and her Irish heritage.

Madeline died on Earl’s birthday.

She was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. Madeline loved to play cards and was a member of 25 Hundred club and she enjoyed quilting.

She was an active member of St. Roberts church where she sang in the choir and enjoyed working the rummage sales and was vice-president of the Ladies Guild.

Madeline and Earl hosted an exchange student from Spain whom she stayed in touch with through the years.

Madeline loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen, Cheryl (Barry) Piper of Youngstown and Laurie (Bob) Greenwood of Mecca; four sons, Earl, Jr., Dan (MaryJo) of Howland, Tom (Lynn) of Warren and Mike (Kim) of Texas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her sisters, Rosie Burchard, Joyce Moffit and Peggy Jindra and sister-in-law, Eileen Cooper. Her faithful dog, Lolly, would not leave her side throughout it all.

Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents; sisters, Donna Hyde, Dolores Aubel, Josephine Williams, Dorothy Mauk and Mary Grace Hulbert; her brother, Edgar Damico and a grandson, Greg Gisewhite.

The family would like to thank Madeline’s special friends, Dave and Elaine Hofius, Carmella Hicks and Don and Joyce Barzak. Better friends you could not ask for.

A private service and mass was held at St. Roberts for her loving family.

The burial was at All Souls cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

