Mable R. (Dorazio) Basciano, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel R. Basciano, 91, of Warren, passed away Thursday evening, August 22, 2019.

Mabel will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born June 26, 1928 in Warren, the daughter of Christopher and Mary (Square) Dorazio and was a lifelong area resident.

Mabel was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and continued her education at Warren Business College.

Besides being a homemaker, Mabel was employed for over 35 years as a mounter at General Electric in the Ohio Lamp Division and retired in 1988.

She was a member of St. Mary Church and her enjoyments throughout her life were golfing, playing cards and was an avid sports fan.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories a son, David (Nora) Devlin of Warren; two grandchildren, Matthew Devlin and David (Jessica) Devlin; three great-grandchildren, Daisha, David and Kaylee; a sister, Anna Dorazio of Buffalo, New York and a cousin, Richard (Lois) Dorazio of Warren, along with numerous other cousins.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents and a beloved dog.

Per Mabel’s request there will be no calling hours and a private committal service will take place at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Material contributions may be made in Mabel’s name to St. Mary Church, 232 Seneca Avenue, NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Mabel’s family.