Mable A. Lewis, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mable A. Lewis, 91, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland. Her sincerely kindness and love will be greatly missed.

She was born May 8, 1930, in Leavittsburg, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Anna Ciarlitto (Carlett).

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in January 1948. She was honored to have been rated best personality in her class in her senior year. She also was queen’s attendant.

Mabel Married Robert Lewis on May 2, 1953 and Robert passed away on September 1, 2011, after 58 years of marriage.

Before starting her family, she was employed at Peerless Electric as a mail girl and at GE Ohio Lamp as a stem machine operator. After her two sons were born, she was a stay at home mom and loved every moment of it.

Her family meant the world to her. She loved flower gardening, cooking, baking, word finder puzzles and talk shows on television.

Mable is survived by her two children Terry L. (Angela) Lewis of Mineral Ridge, and Gary W. (Karen) Lewis of Howland, a grandson Michael J. Lewis of Niles, nephew Jim Ciarlitto, Jr. of Cortland, great nephew Vinnie Ciarlitto of Cortland, step granddaughter Brooke (Alex) Recker and their daughter Carmen Recker of Howland, a sister-in-law Shirley Ciarlitto of Champion and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert W. Lewis, sister Mary Phyllis and a brother Jim.

Per her wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

