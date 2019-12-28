Lyndsey Sheely, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lyndsey Sheely, 39, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born July 24, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gordon Kopp and Maribeth “Beth” Landers.

She was a 1998 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and a graduate of Kent State University.

She was in management for Wet Seal in the Eastwood Mall, Cache at the Southern Park Mall and most recently for Panera Bread in Niles.

She attended Christ Episcopal Church in Warren. She was devoted to her children, especially going to their activities, little red dragons’ football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She is survived by her three children, Kasidie, Cash and Richard Sheely, of Niles; her mother, Beth Landers of Niles; her father, Gordon Kopp of Warren; a brother, Brad Kopp, his Fiancée, Karen Stormer of Painesville, her fiancé, Josh Van Dyke of Niles; her ex husband; Lee Sheely of Niles, her children’s paternal grandmother, Ellie Flanigan, papa Don and her children’s great-paternal grandparents, Terry (Elsie) Flanigan of Niles.

Their will be a memorial calling hours Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Christ Episcopal Church 2627 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A memorial service will follow at 12:00 noon at the Church with Fr. Jeffrey Baker officiating.

Burial will be in the Church Columbarium.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to her children’s education.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Lyndsey’s family.

