CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lydia C. Sponseller, 98, of Cortland passed away on Monday morning, August 29, 2022 at Windsor house in Champion.

Lydia was born on June 2, 1923 in Hoboken, New Jersey, a daughter of Bernard and Lydia (Edsall) Lockowitz.

Coming to Warren in the early 1940’s, Lydia raised her family while also working for the General Electric Trumbull Lamp Plant. She worked as a line worker and enjoyed a well-deserved retirement after 40 years.

Lydia enjoyed going on bus trips, baking cakes and doing crafts. She was dedicated to her Catholic faith and, most especially, she loved spending time with and supporting her grandchildren. Lydia will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lydia will always be remembered by her children, Vincent Cibella of Cortland and Ken Cibella of Howland; grandchildren, Lydia (Salvatore) DiLlello of Cortland, Michael Cibella of Niles and James Cibella of Hubbard and one sister, Gladys Dow of Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Besides her parents, Lydia was preceded in death by her first husband, Fortunato Cibella; second husband, Wayne Sponseller; daughters-in-law, Susan Cibella and Elizabeth “Beth” Cibella; five brothers and one sister.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Lydia on Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday morning, September 1, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., all at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Carl Kish presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Rd. Cortland, Ohio 44410.

