HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy S. (Fiore) Crowley, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 5, 2022, three days before her 93rd birthday, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with her daughter and son by her side.

Lucy was born February 8, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Alfonso and Clorinda Fiore.

She was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Seton Hill, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and a 1951 graduate of Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She retired from TMH after 30 years, then worked for many years at Big Lots in Niles as a cashier.

Lucy was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Campus.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as well as traveling, reading, gardening and exercising.

Lucy is survived by her children, Colleen Cox of Warren and Patrick J. (Connie) Crowley of Tallahassee, Florida; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two brothers, Arnold Fiore of Ft. Myers, Florida and Edward (Rody) Fiore of Swannanoa, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Patrick E. “Pat” Crowley, whom she married December 27, 1951 and passed away February 13, 1991; her daughter, Karen Fox, R.N.; her grandson, Larry L. Cox and a brother, Perry P. Fiore DDS.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Site with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

