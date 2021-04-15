Lucille T. Brown, Worthington, Ohio

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille T. Brown, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Bickford of Worthington.

Lucille was born January 21, 1934, in New Castle, Pennsylvania the daughter of Charles and Caroline Toskin.

Lucille was a graduate of Sharon High School and worked at Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania as a secretary.

She moved to Howland in 1961 and then to Worthington in 2013.

Lucille was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren. She enjoyed playing bridge and attending her grandson’s sporting events.

Lucille will be missed by her children Lynda Bitar of Worthington, and Mark C. Brown of Mentor, and a grandson Ryan Wetterauer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Porter F. Brown Jr. whom she married April 4, 1959 and passed away April 22, 1998; a son Gregory P. Brown; and Tuck Wetterauer, loving partner of her daughter.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lucille’s name to Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church,3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

