Lucille November, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille November, 89, passed away in her home Sunday, May 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 30, 1930, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Sully and Mary Aimol.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School, worked at Packard Electric, then made her life as a homemaker.

Lucille will be remembered for her loving and caring ways as well as her great cooking skills, especially her meatballs and sauce. Lucille enjoyed knitting and crocheting many items and giving them away as gifts. Her biggest joy came from spending time with her grandsons and family.

She is survived by her two daughters MaryJo (Dan) Gisewhite and Lori (Michael) Mordent and two grandsons Rob and Dan Dray. She also leaves a large extended family of cousins, brother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s, nieces and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and husband Ted November, whom she married on October 5, 1957.

A private service was held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 with Fr. Francis Katrinak officiating.

Followed by an entombment in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

