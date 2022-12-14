WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Marie Chirozzi, 78, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio, after a 14-year battle with brain cancer.

Lucille was born on September 11, 1944, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to parents Angelo and Rose (Annarella) Chiafullo.

A 1962 graduate of Union Township High School, she received her bachelor’s degree in English in 1965 from Slippery Rock State College followed by a Master’s degree from Westminster College.

Lucille taught English for several years at Ben Franklin Junior High School and then in the Warren City Schools when she married her husband, Girard Chirozzi, and relocated to Warren. After raising her five children, she went back to work with her husband as the office and billing manager at his podiatry practice.

A member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lucille loved people, traveling, and art. She was her happiest when telling stories with loved ones and friends and exploring big cities and small towns with her husband and children. An avid sports fan, Lucille was unbeatable at sports trivia and even combined her love of sports with teaching by reading students “Casey at Bat” every year at the start of baseball spring training. With all of this, her greatest love was her family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lucille will always be remembered by her children, Michael (Amy) Chirozzi of Ellicott City, Maryland, Thomas (Amanda) Chirozzi of Niles, Judith (Greg) March of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Gregory (Monda) Chirozzi of Beaver Falls.

She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Kevin, Nicholas, Grace, Luke, and Julian Chirozzi, and David and Charles March

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Julianna Chiafullo, her husband Girard Chirozzi, sons Joseph Chirozzi and Girard Chirozzi, Jr., and a grandson Anthony Chirozzi.

Calling hours will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament church followed by a mass. (3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Ave NW, Warren, OH 44485, https://warrenfamilymission.org/ways-to-give/give-now/.

