Louise E. Baytosh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise E. Baytosh, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home.

She was born October 3, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joe and Mary Oriel.

Louise was a 1948 graduate of Youngstown East High School and attended Youngstown State University for two years.

She came to Warren in 1966.

She previously worked as an accountant for Robert J. Bellato CPA.

Louise was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

She enjoyed sewing and was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan.

She is survived by her son, Brian A. (Nikki Rooker) Baytosh of San Carlos, California and a granddaughter, Alison – a student at San Carlos Arbor Bay School.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew “Red” Baytosh, whom she married November 30, 1968 and passed away November 17, 2007 and a sister Mary, Castranova.

Family and friends pay their respects Friday, January 17, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be in Louise’s name to Arbor Bay School, 1017 Cedar Street, San Carlos, CA 94070.

