WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise A. Martuccio, 85, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic with her beloved husband by her side.

Louise was born on March 4, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of Charles and Mae (Cowger) Perry.

Louise was a 1956 graduate of Girard High School.

She started work as an executive secretary for GMAC. Later, Louise became an administrative bookkeeper, working for her family’s medical practices for over 40 years.

Besides her work, Louise was a proud homemaker and was known for hosting house parties, family get-togethers and cookouts. She enjoyed skiing, playing tennis and bridge. She was a former member of Trumbull Country Club and Pymatuning Yacht Club. Louise loved traveling, especially to Aspen, Maine, Florida and the Outer Banks. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and put her family first. Louise will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Louise will always be remembered by her husband of 63 years, Dr. James V. Martuccio, Sr. of Warren; children, Dr. James, Jr. (Pam) Martuccio of Warren, Dr. Sheryl (Dr. Kevin) Hallgarth of Hudson, Dr. Michael C. (Beth) Martuccio of Warren and Ann (Hung) Ma of Twinsburg; grandchildren, Christopher (Jamie), James III and Jack Martuccio, Sarah, Matthew and Grace Hallgarth, Madeline (Ryan) Foguth and Jacob and Emily Ma; great-grandson, Clay Hallgarth; sisters-in-law, Joanne Ferraro of Niles and Genesta Patrick of Girard; brothers-in-law, Bob Kostrubanic of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Donald Reino of New York and many loved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Louise was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Riebe and Nancy Kostrubanic.

Louise’s family honored her with a private funeral service with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

A private inurnment will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louise’s name to Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483

