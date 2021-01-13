Louis N. Kondoleon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis N. “Lou” Kondoleon, 81, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital, from complications associated with Covid-19.

Lou was born July 8, 1939 in Warren, Ohio and was the son of Nicholas and Irene (Kontos) Kondoleon.

He was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and matriculated at Youngstown University (now YSU).

Lou worked for the Warren City Fire Department for 29 years and retired as a ranking Captain. Also as an entrepreneur for the last 60 years, Lou had many real estate investment partnerships, small business investments and the sole proprietor of Best Furnace Cleaning Company.

Lou was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, where he sat on the Endowment Committee, Gas Well Committee and Building & Grounds Committee and was a member of the Chios Society – Agia Markella.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, traveling, hosting family and/or holiday events, spending time with his six grandchildren and visiting with people.

Lou served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He is survived by his wife, Koula “Sandy” (Rallis) Kondoleon, whom he married June 2, 1962; three children, Nicholas L. Kondoleon of Warren, Anthie M. (Thano) Kapolis of Akron and Irene D. Kondoleon of Cortland and four grandchildren Kiki (Gabriel) Gemperline, Christina Kapolis (fiancé, Andrew Pace), Niko Kapolis and Elias Kapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Michael and Peter N. Kondoleon.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Trisagion Service at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lou’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.