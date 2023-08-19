WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Charles Liberatore, 96, died Friday, August 18, 2023.

He was born in Warren, Ohio in 1927.

Lou continued on to become a World War II veteran and Korean war veteran.

He was a Youngstown State college graduate.

He was a true entrepreneur throughout his life.

He lived a life without regret, with honesty and integrity and encouraged others to do the same.

He is survived by his devoted life partner of over 37 years, Minnie Witt; son, Steven Liberatore (Kasey); daughter, Luanne Liberatore Uligian (Jeff); grandchildren, Samuel Liberatore, Miranda Legg, Maisy and Meadow Liberatore.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Lou on Tuesday evening, August 22, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at The Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

A Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lou’s honor to made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

