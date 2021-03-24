Louis J. Vennitti, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Atty. Louis J. Vennitti, 87, of Howland Township, on Friday, March 19, 2021 left this life peacefully with his adoring family by his side and prayers sent by cherished and adoring extended family.

To some, he was “Big Lou.” To others, “Louie.” To his surviving wife of 63 years, Mary Jane Snapp Vennitti, he was simply Lou, the generational patriarch of a family she took pride in cataloging through her genealogy research.

They’d met in early 1957. He was the smooth-talking, dark, handsome guy she saw so often while working the desk at an apartment building where both lived. She was impressed and intrigued, but a bit shy. Little did she know he’d already professed to a friend he would marry that girl even before that first date! They wed seven months later, on Oct. 19, 1957!

A biography of Louis J. Vennitti would say that: he was born March 30, 1933 in Warren to John Anthony and Margaret Agnes (Denoi) Vennitti and into a family house full of loving, doting and attentive parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles where he learned family was everything, a lesson he based his entire life around; graduated from St. Mary’s High in 1951, John Carroll University in 1955 and Georgetown Law School in 1957; served as an officer in the U.S. Army, occasionally with JAG; was a well-known practicing attorney for 55 years; enjoyed trips to NASCAR races; treasured the time spent with his many cousins and loved working on Corvettes. It would also include a chapter devoted to his wit, intelligence and honesty. The family problem-solver and encyclopedia of how-to. In his professional life, the precise wording of a contract mattered; in his personal life, a handshake meant even more. That biography also would include words such as kind, strong, loyal, humble and proud.

His dash, though, was a life well-lived.

To his wife and five children, he was larger than life and the axis the world revolved around. For what they learned; for a legacy they will carry on. The most important lesson, perhaps, is that lesson of family ties. Their fondest memories were often those created in everyday life and events, throughout their journey together: A plea for “Janie” to help in the kitchen; a simple “Hi Mel,” greeting for his youngest daughter; the familiar dance of trading barbs with his sons; the routine of the family dinner table, and the march one-by-one into Blessed Sacrament for Sunday mass.

Like any self-respecting Italian, food spoke to and from his heart. A meal he cooked was his version of a long bear-hug or kiss on the cheek. His legendary wedding soup was always the main course on holidays, no matter the actual main course. If he only knew his grown children still secretly pillaged the pot, to steal pieces from the gooey golden block of Romano cheese! Chances are, he knew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and best friend, John A. Vennitti, Jr. and John’s wife, Kathy (Jurkovic) Vennitti.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Jane, and their five children, Louis J. (Laurie) Vennitti, Jr., Anthony E. Vennitti, Sharon L. (Scott) Weitzenhoffer, Julie A. (Tim) Botos and Melissa D. (Patrick) Parry; 11 grandchildren who the sun rose and set around, Stacey, Jordan, Michael, Marissa, , Matthew, Hannah, Abigail, Lily, Claire, Ella and Bryce; 6 great grandchildren along with sister in laws, brothers-in-law, his nieces, nephews and cherished cousins.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Louis on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

For those that cannot attend, their will be a livestream on the Blessed Sacrament Community Facebook page.

Masks and Social Distancing will be mandated in church and at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis’ name to the Animal Welfare League, Catholic Charities or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Atty. Louis J. Vennitti, please visit our floral store.