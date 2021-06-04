Louis D. Sullivan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis D. Sullivan, 90, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio.

He was born September 18, 1930, in Warren, Ohio the son of Herman D. Sullivan and Alice Crain Sullivan.

Louis was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, a 1961 graduate of the American Institute of Banking and a 1967 graduate of Ohio University.

He was a graduate of officer’s candidate school in Fort Bennington, as well as an instructor and 2nd Lieutenant at Fort Leonard Wood, training solders on M1 rifle. He served in the Korean War as a 2nd Lieutenant.

Louis retired in 1985 from Bank One (now Chase Bank) where he worked for over 30 years.

He belonged to the Jr. Chamber of Commerce in Warren, past President of the Catholic Community Services. He was also a trustee of the Warren Sports Hall of Fame.

He enjoyed spending time his nieces and nephews, as well as golfing with his good friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially Warren G. Harding athletics and Ohio State football.

He is survived nine nieces and nephews, Nancy Lavelle, Beth Broeren, Ron Kennedy, Bonnie Lavelle, Don (Barbara) Kennedy, Kevin (Lisa) Lavelle, Michael (Maureen) Lavelle, Jeffrey (Kristin) Kennedy and Karen Lavelle Saber and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Margaret A. Sullivan; his parents and niece, Amy Lavelle.

Family and friends may call Sunday, June 6, 2021 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481. The Mass will be concelebrated by Monsignor Gerald Calovini and Father Francis Katrinak.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family will host a luncheon with family and close friends immediately following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions go to the St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Louis D. Sullivan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.