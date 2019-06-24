Louella B. Gore Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louella B. Gore, 75, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born April 24, 1944, in Chester, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Laura Bowen.

She was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She retired from Packard Electric as an assembler after 30 years.

She was very involved with the Al-Anon and the North-Mar Church.

She enjoyed crafting, reading, going to Bible study at North-Mar and traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn L. (Tom) Wibert of Cortland; three grandchildren, Travis Chalker of Cortland, Abigail Wibert at home and Brandon Wibert of McDonald and a brother, Lester (Mary) Bowen of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lexy “Red” Bowen.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., 3855 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.

A service will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Myron Daum, officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louella’s name to North-Mar Church Building Fund or the Church Missionary Fund, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Louella’s family.

